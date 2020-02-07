|
|
|
Dugdale Brian Watt On Friday 24th January 2020,
Brian aged 79 years of Nelson, peacefully passed away in
Royal Blackburn Hospital with
his wife and son at his side.
The much loved husband of Donna, loving Father of Douglas, Brother to Lenora, Father in law to Elizabeth, Grandad to Georgia.
A funeral service will take place
at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday 12th February 2020
at 2.30pm.
Dawn Thewlis will officiate.
Family flowers only please with donations being accepted for the British Heart Foundation
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, BB8 8LA, Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 7, 2020