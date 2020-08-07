|
NAYLOR Brian Arthur On Sunday 2nd August 2020,
Brian aged 86 years,
passed away peacefully at home attended by his family.
A loving husband to
his late wife Iris.
Proud father of David, Kathy and Derek and a loving grandad and great grandad to all their families. The family wish to express a sincere thank you to the district nurses, carers and Pendleside Hospice staff for the excellent care and support given whilst
attending to Brian at home.
A private family funeral service will be held at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please.
Any donations in memory of Brian may be sent to Pendleside Hospice, Colne Road, Burnley BB10 2LW.
All enquiries to Barnoldswick Funeralcare (Windles). Tel 01282
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 7, 2020