PARKINSON Brian On Sunday 15th November 2020, Brian, aged 75 years, died peacefully in Royal Blackburn Hospital with his family by his side.
Much loved husband of Mary, loving dad to Nicholas, loving father in law to Susan, much loved grandad to Matthew and Daniel, much loved great grandad to little pal Esmae, inseparable pal to Mills, much loved brother and uncle and a good friend to many, many people.
A private family funeral service will be held with family flowers only but donations will be gratefully received on behalf of Prostate Cancer U.K.
Brian's family also wish to express their sincere thanks to all at The Royal Blackburn Hospital for the wonderful care given to him.
Enquiries to
Holgate Funeral Services Ltd., The Old Schoolmaster's House, St Anne's Church,
Fence, BB12 9EE
Tel. 01282 616788
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 20, 2020