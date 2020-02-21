|
|
|
SPENCER Bridget Theresa
'Rita' (Formerly of Nelson)
On Thursday 13th February 2020, peacefully whilst at her home in Cleveleys, whilst receiving wonderful care from
Cherish Home Care, Rita passed away aged 86 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jack
and a loving and much loved, Mum, Grandma, Great Grandma, Sister, Sister-in-law, Mother-in-law
and Auntie.
She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service and Requiem Mass will take place at St. Teresa's R C Church on Monday
9th March 2020 at 11:30am, followed by a burial at
Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired to Marie Curie,
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys, FY5 5BU.
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 21, 2020