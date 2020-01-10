|
|
|
O'Connell Carol Suddenly on
Friday 3rd January, 2020,
at Airedale General Hospital
Carol, aged 74.
Cherished wife to the late Jack.
A much loved mum to Tracy and Michelle. Adored Grandma
to Libby and Emma.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 20th January, 2020 at Skipton Crematorium at 10.50 am. Jane Griffin will officiate.
Family flowers only please with donations being gratefully received for the Salvation Army c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Bracewell House, Church Street, Barnoldswick, BB18 5UT,
Tel: 851937
