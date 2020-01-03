|
|
|
Chambers Carole On Wednesday
18th December 2019 peacefully at her home, Carole aged 69 years of Colne.
Wife of Chris, mother of Emily, Matthew, Joseph, Thomas
and Jessica and grandmother
of Callum and Lilly.
A funeral service and
cremation will be held on
Thursday 9th January 2020 at 10.50am at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please
but donations if desired
are being gratefully received
for Pendleside Hospice c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 3, 2020