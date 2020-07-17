|
|
|
CROWTHER Carolyn On Thursday 9th July 2020, Carolyn, aged 71 years,
died peacefully at home with
her daughters by her side.
Much loved wife of
the late Christopher, cherished mum of Claire and Christina, mother-in-law to Rick and Terry, loving grandma, sister, aunt
and a good friend to many.
A private family funeral service to take place on Friday 24th July 2020 with cortege passing through Higham at 12-30pm.
Family flowers only please but donations will be gratefully accepted on behalf of
Pendleside Hospice.
Celebration of life to be arranged for a later date.
Enquiries to
Holgate Funeral Services Ltd.,
The Old Schoolmaster's House,
St Anne's Church, Fence, BB129EE Tel. 01282 616788.
Published in Pendle Today on July 17, 2020