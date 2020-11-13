|
|
|
ROBINSON Catherine On Sunday 8th November 2020, Catherine, aged 77 years,
passed away peacefully at the Royal Blackburn Hospital.
A much loved wife of Phil,
adored mum to Michelle, Stephen, Denice and Laurence, loved grandma and great grandma
and friend to many.
A private funeral service will take place at St. Helens Church, Waddington.
Donations are being received
for the Alzheimer's Society
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 13, 2020