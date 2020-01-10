Home

Catherine Swarbrick

Catherine Swarbrick Notice
Swarbrick (née Sharples)
Catherine Sheila On Christmas Day 2019 in
Royal Blackburn Hospital after a short illness Sheila aged 87 years. Much loved wife of the late Leo, dearest Mother of Paul,
Mother in law to Elaine,
beloved Grandma to Timothy, Jonathan and his wife Amy.
A Requiem Mass will be held on Thursday 16th January, 2020 at Christ Church, Nelson at 1.00 pm followed by a committal at Burnley Crematorium at 2.30 pm.
Father Brian Murphy will officiate. Family flowers only please but donations are being gratefully received for the British Heart Foundation c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 10, 2020
