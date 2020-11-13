Home

Cecilia Allen

Notice Condolences

Cecilia Allen Notice
ALLEN Cecilia
(née Taylor) On 7th November 2020,
peacefully at Favordale HFE.
Cecilia, aged 87 years.
A loving wife to the late James, mum to Gerard and Christopher and Grandma to Joshua.
She will be sadly missed
by all of us.
A funeral service will take place
at Christ Church, Nelson.
Fr. Kelly will officiate.
Donations are kindly being received for Friends of Favordale
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 13, 2020
