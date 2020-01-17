|
CLIFFE Cedric On Saturday
11th January 2020, suddenly in
Raigmore Hospital, Inverness, Cedric, aged 77 years,
of Sutherland, formerly
Vernon Street, Nelson.
Partner of Barbara, much loved dad of Dianne, grandad of Emily and John, great grandad,
brother of Graham and
brother in law of Linda.
A funeral service and
cremation will be held on
Thursday 23rd January at 3.00pm at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please but donations, if desired, are being gratefully received for
Pendleside Hospice c/o
Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 17, 2020