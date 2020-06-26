Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Resources
More Obituaries for Chris Green
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Chris Green

Notice Condolences

Chris Green Notice
GREEN Chris On Thursday 18th June 2020
peacefully Chris passed away at the Royal Blackburn Hospital,
aged 72.
The dearly loved
husband of Christine,
much loved Dad of
Debra and Jocelyn.
A much loved Brother of Rob.
Loved Grandad of
Arron and Nathan
and loving Great Grandad to Myla.
Chris will be greatly missed
by all of his family and friends.
Family flowers only please.
A private funeral will take place.
All enquiries c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne. Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on June 26, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -