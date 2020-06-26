|
|
|
GREEN Chris On Thursday 18th June 2020
peacefully Chris passed away at the Royal Blackburn Hospital,
aged 72.
The dearly loved
husband of Christine,
much loved Dad of
Debra and Jocelyn.
A much loved Brother of Rob.
Loved Grandad of
Arron and Nathan
and loving Great Grandad to Myla.
Chris will be greatly missed
by all of his family and friends.
Family flowers only please.
A private funeral will take place.
All enquiries c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne. Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on June 26, 2020