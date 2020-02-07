|
|
|
OLDHAM Chris Booth On Thursday 30th January 2020
at his home with his
family by his side,
Chris aged 72 years of Winewall,
peacefully passed away.
Loving husband of Carol,
much loved dad of Claire and Paul,
father in law of Mathew and Sally,
grandad of Oliver, Jasmine, Willow, Declan and Jessica,
dear brother of Lynne,
brother in law of Peter and
uncle of Anna and Ben.
A funeral service and cremation
will be held on Wednesday
12th February 2020 at
1.20pm at Skipton Crematorium.
'No need to dress up
- come as you are'
Family flowers only please but
donations if desired are being
gratefully received for
Cancer Research UK or
Pendleside Hospice
c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 7, 2020