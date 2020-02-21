|
OLDHAM Chris Booth The family of the late Chris wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards of condolence and donations received during their sad loss.
Sincere thanks to
Airedale Oncology Unit, the district nurses, Macmillan Nurses, Hospice at Home Team and Harambee Surgery.
Special thank you to David Carson for a warm and heartfelt service and to Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service for their help
and guidance.
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 21, 2020