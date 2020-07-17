Home

Christine Greenhow Notice
GREENHOW Christine Mary
(née Field) On 8th July 2020,
at Pendleside Hospice, Christine, aged 83 years.
The dearly loved wife
of the late Brian, much loved mother of Ludovic and Diane, loving gran of Lisa, Rachel,
Ben, Katie, Lauren and Bethany and dear great gran of Colin,
Elliott and Scarlet.

Funeral service at
Burnley Crematorium on
Thursday 23rd July at 11.30 am.
Family flowers only please but donations can be made directly
to Pendleside Hospice,
Colne Road, Burnley,
BB10 2LW.
Enquiries: Burnley Funeralcare,
Colne Road, Burnley, BB10 1LG.
Tel 01282 426146.
Published in Pendle Today on July 17, 2020
