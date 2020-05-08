Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Funeral service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Skipton Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Walker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Walker

Notice Condolences

Christine Walker Notice
WALKER Christine
(nee INGRAM) Peacefully passed away at
Palace House Care Home, Burnley, on Wednesday 6th May 2020, Christine, aged 89 years,
formerly of Aberdeen.
A much loved wife to the
late Norman, an adored mum to Neal and the late Karen,
cherished grandma to Chris, Hannah and Sam.
A private family funeral service will be held at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request but, if desired, donations are being received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, Lancashire. BB8 8LA
Tel: 01282 870898
Published in Pendle Today on May 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -