|
|
|
WALKER Christine
(nee INGRAM) Peacefully passed away at
Palace House Care Home, Burnley, on Wednesday 6th May 2020, Christine, aged 89 years,
formerly of Aberdeen.
A much loved wife to the
late Norman, an adored mum to Neal and the late Karen,
cherished grandma to Chris, Hannah and Sam.
A private family funeral service will be held at Skipton Crematorium.
Family flowers only by request but, if desired, donations are being received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, Lancashire. BB8 8LA
Tel: 01282 870898
Published in Pendle Today on May 8, 2020