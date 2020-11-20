Home

Christopher Fishwick Notice
FISHWICK Christopher Randell
'Chris' On Thursday 12th November 2020, peacefully in Bradford Royal Infirmary, Chris, aged 70 years, of Earby.
Dearly beloved friend of Jill, brother of the late Christine, brother in law and uncle.
A private funeral service will be held on Tuesday 24th November 2020 at 1.20pm at Skipton Crematorium. Donations,
if desired, are being gratefully received for Guide Dogs for the Blind c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne, BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 20, 2020
