Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CHRISTOPHER BIRD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL "(CHRIS)" BIRD

Notice Condolences

CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL "(CHRIS)" BIRD Notice
BIRD
CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL(CHRIS)
Christopher (Chris) Michael Bird of Burnley, passed away at the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Friday 4th September 2020, aged 47.
Sadly, he leaves behind his beloved Sons; Mark, Ryan & Sabastian, He was very much loved by his Mum and Dad; Gloria & Michael and his Sister; Beverley.
His funeral is due to take place on Friday 25th September when Pastor Mick Fleming will conduct a Celebration of Life service at Burnley Cemetery Chapel at 11 am followed by Interment.
Family flowers only please with donations welcome in memory of Christopher being gratefully received for Church On The Street Ministries via the funeral director: Sharon Aspinall for Agápe funeral service, Forget-Me-Not Chapel, Schofield Street, Waterfoot, Rossendale, BB4 9AH.
For any further enquiries regarding the funeral arrangements please contact Sharon on Tel: 01706 830833 or 07813 586491.
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -