BIRD
CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL(CHRIS)
Christopher (Chris) Michael Bird of Burnley, passed away at the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on Friday 4th September 2020, aged 47.
Sadly, he leaves behind his beloved Sons; Mark, Ryan & Sabastian, He was very much loved by his Mum and Dad; Gloria & Michael and his Sister; Beverley.
His funeral is due to take place on Friday 25th September when Pastor Mick Fleming will conduct a Celebration of Life service at Burnley Cemetery Chapel at 11 am followed by Interment.
Family flowers only please with donations welcome in memory of Christopher being gratefully received for Church On The Street Ministries via the funeral director: Sharon Aspinall for Agápe funeral service, Forget-Me-Not Chapel, Schofield Street, Waterfoot, Rossendale, BB4 9AH.
For any further enquiries regarding the funeral arrangements please contact Sharon on Tel: 01706 830833 or 07813 586491.
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 18, 2020