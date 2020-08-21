Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Resources
More Obituaries for Clarence Dixon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Clarence Dixon

Notice Condolences

Clarence Dixon Notice
Dixon Clarence Albert
(Dixie) Peacefully passed away at home
on Sunday 2nd August, 2020,
Dixie, aged 88 years.
A beloved Husband to Edna
and the late Brenda.
A much loved Dad, Grandad
and a friend to many.
A well respected and decorated
Warrant Officer with the RAF.
A private funeral service
will be held.
Family flowers only.
Donations are being gratefully
accepted for RAF Benevolent Fund
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -