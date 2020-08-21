|
|
|
Dixon Clarence Albert
(Dixie) Peacefully passed away at home
on Sunday 2nd August, 2020,
Dixie, aged 88 years.
A beloved Husband to Edna
and the late Brenda.
A much loved Dad, Grandad
and a friend to many.
A well respected and decorated
Warrant Officer with the RAF.
A private funeral service
will be held.
Family flowers only.
Donations are being gratefully
accepted for RAF Benevolent Fund
c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 21, 2020