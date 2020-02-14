|
|
|
Tatham Clarice On Saturday 8th February 2020 peacefully in
Marsden Grange Residential Home for the Elderly, Nelson
Clarice
aged 91 years
of Barrowford.
A much loved Aunt of Ann,
James, David, Helen,
Michael and the late Janet.
A funeral service will take place
at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday 26th February 2020
at 12.15 pm.
Family flowers only with
donations being accepted for
the Salvation Army c/o
Helliwells Funeral Services,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, BB8 8LA, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 14, 2020