|
|
|
Turner Clifford William Clifford sadly passed away on Friday 6th March 2020
aged 97.
The much loved husband of the late Doris, Father to Patricia, Grandad to Anna and Gail, and Great Grandad to Lucas and Dominik.
He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.
The funeral service will be held on
Monday 23rd March at 2.30 p.m.
at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House,
Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 13, 2020