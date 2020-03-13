Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Clifford Turner Notice
Turner Clifford William Clifford sadly passed away on Friday 6th March 2020
aged 97.
The much loved husband of the late Doris, Father to Patricia, Grandad to Anna and Gail, and Great Grandad to Lucas and Dominik.
He will be greatly missed and fondly remembered.
The funeral service will be held on
Monday 23rd March at 2.30 p.m.
at Burnley Crematorium.
Family flowers only please,
but donations if desired to the Alzheimer's Society c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House,
Burnley Road, Colne.
Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 13, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -