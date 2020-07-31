|
DEAN COLIN BENTLEY On 23rd July 2020. Colin,
of Grange-Over-Sands,
formerly of Colne, Lancashire,
passed away peacefully at
Furness General Hospital,
Barrow-in-Furness,
aged 93 years.
The beloved husband
of the late Joan,
a loving father to Elizabeth
and Virginia and a
dearly loved grandfather.
Due to present restrictions, a private family funeral will take place on Tuesday 18th August at
St Paul's Church, Grange.
Donations if desired for
NW Air Ambulance and WWF
may be sent to
Alan Postlethwaite,
Funeral Director,
Windermere Road,
Grange-over-Sands LA11 6EG.
Tel 015395 33040
Published in Pendle Today on July 31, 2020