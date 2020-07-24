|
Hird Constance Mary Suddenly passed away at home
on Friday 17th July 2020
Constance aged 86 years.
A much loved Mum to Susan, Steven and Ian. Mother in law to John and Heidi. Adored Grandma to Julia and Jennifer. A cherished Great Grandma to Chester
and a dear friend to Kath,
Nick and many more.
A private funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations will be gratefully received for Cancer Research UK and Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne,
Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on July 24, 2020