Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Hird
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Hird

Notice Condolences

Constance Hird Notice
Hird Constance Mary Suddenly passed away at home
on Friday 17th July 2020
Constance aged 86 years.
A much loved Mum to Susan, Steven and Ian. Mother in law to John and Heidi. Adored Grandma to Julia and Jennifer. A cherished Great Grandma to Chester
and a dear friend to Kath,
Nick and many more.
A private funeral service will be held at Burnley Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations will be gratefully received for Cancer Research UK and Pendleside Hospice c/o Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne,
Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on July 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -