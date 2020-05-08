|
Hopkinson (nee Pate)
Constance
(formerly of Barrowford) Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on May 5th, 2020, Constance, aged 105 years, beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Sandra and Susan, a cherished nanna and great nanna, and a lovely friend who will be sadly missed. A private cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium.
All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Pendle Today on May 8, 2020