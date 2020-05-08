Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Burnley Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Constance Hopkinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Constance Hopkinson

Notice Condolences

Constance Hopkinson Notice
Hopkinson (nee Pate)
Constance
(formerly of Barrowford) Peacefully in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on May 5th, 2020, Constance, aged 105 years, beloved wife of the late John, loving mother of Sandra and Susan, a cherished nanna and great nanna, and a lovely friend who will be sadly missed. A private cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium.
All inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH.
Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Pendle Today on May 8, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -