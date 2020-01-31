|
|
|
Heap David Andrew On Tuesday 14th January 2020, David, aged 62 years.
A dear beloved Father to
David and Kirsty.
A much loved Brother to Daniel and will also be a much missed Grandad to Erica, Stephen, Michael, Bethany and Gabrielle.
The funeral will be on Wednesday 5th February, 2020 with a Family Assembly at Stott House,
Colne at 11.50 am followed
by a funeral service at
Burnley Crematorium at 1.45 pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations to Pendleside Hospice or West Craven Warriors
c/o Helliwells Funeral Services,
Stott House,
Burnley Road, Colne,
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 31, 2020