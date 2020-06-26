|
|
|
JACKSON David On Wednesday 17th June 2020 peacefully at his home,
David aged 66 years
of Barrowford, formerly Burnley.
Beloved husband of Alison,
much loved dad of John and Sarah,
loving grandad of Spencer and Isabel, Olive and Wilf,
step-grandad of Josh and
a dear brother of Shirley.
A private funeral service will be held on Wednesday 1 st July at
Burnley Crematorium.
Donations in memory of David
are being gratefully received for
Cancer Research UK c/o
Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street, Colne,
BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on June 26, 2020