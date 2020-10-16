Home

David Mercer

Notice Condolences

David Mercer Notice
Mercer David Leeming On 30th September 2020,
aged 99 years,
David Leeming Mercer,
son of the late Fred and Maria Mercer, younger brother of the late Caroline, much loved uncle to four generations and beloved companion of the late Ethel. Private funeral due to current restrictions. No flowers please. Donations if desired to Bethel Independent Methodist Church, Colne or to Colne Orchestral Society care of Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. Tel: 870898.
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 16, 2020
