REEVES David Robert On February 15 2020,
David passed away peacefully
at Airedale General Hospital.
Dearly beloved husband of Val, loving dad of Michelle and Neil,
a dearly loved grandfather of Sam, best friend of Neil and Steven and step grandad of Jake, Amy, Ceara and Evie, a loving brother, uncle and well regarded by many.
The funeral service and cremation will take place at
Oakworth Crematorium on Wednesday March 4 at 11.30am. Family flowers only please but donations would be appreciated
to Manorlands Hospice .
A box will be provided at the service for this purpose
or may be made online at www.david-gallagher.co.uk.
Published in Pendle Today on Feb. 21, 2020
