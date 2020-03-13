|
REEVES David Robert The family would like to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours
for the kind expressions of sympathy, cards and messages
of condolence, floral tributes
and donations to Manorlands received during their recent
sad loss of David.
Special thanks to staff at Airedale General Hospital for their care,
to David Jennings for his kind words, to David Gallagher Funeral Directors for their help and guidance and to the many
people who attended his
funeral service last week.
Published in Pendle Today on Mar. 13, 2020