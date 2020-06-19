|
Tinniswood David Carol, Adam and Catriona would like to extend a sincere thanks to all who have sent flowers, cards and messages on the sudden death of David Tinniswood.
We have been truly overwhelmed by the kindness and generosity of so many people who have offered support and condolences at such a difficult time for us all.
Due to the current restrictions we were only able to hold a small burial with immediate family. We are therefore planning on holding a celebration service in due course in St Michael and All Angels Church where all who want to pay their respects and remember David will be welcome. This will be as soon as Adam can travel from America to join us
Published in Pendle Today on June 19, 2020