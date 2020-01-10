|
Carter Derek (Derrick) On Monday 30th December 2019, Derrick, of Barnoldswick,
formerly of Bacup, aged 83 years.
A much loved husband of the late Sally. Beloved father of Diane and father in law of Paul and loving Grandad of James, Luke, Rachel and Sarah and a dear uncle.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday 15th January, 2020 meeting at Bracewell House, Barnoldswick at 12.40 pm followed by a committal at Skipton Crematorium at 1.20 pm.
Father Kevin Firth will officiate. Family flowers only please with donations being gratefully received for Blood Wise c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Bracewell House, Church Street, Barnoldswick, BB18 5UT,
Tel: 851937
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 10, 2020