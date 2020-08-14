|
|
|
Clegg Derek Peacefully Derek passed away on Thursday 6th August 2020,
aged 87 years.
Beloved Husband of Shirley.
Dear Dad of Janet, Mark and Philip and a loved Grandad,
Great Grandad and
Great Great Grandad.
A private funeral service will be held at Christchurch, Nelson. Reverend Keith Richardson
will officiate.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are being gratefully accepted for Mission Aviation Fellowship c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, Tel 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 14, 2020