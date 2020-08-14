Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Clegg
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Clegg

Notice Condolences

Derek Clegg Notice
Clegg Derek Peacefully Derek passed away on Thursday 6th August 2020,
aged 87 years.
Beloved Husband of Shirley.
Dear Dad of Janet, Mark and Philip and a loved Grandad,
Great Grandad and
Great Great Grandad.
A private funeral service will be held at Christchurch, Nelson. Reverend Keith Richardson
will officiate.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are being gratefully accepted for Mission Aviation Fellowship c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne, Tel 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -