Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan M Fawcett Funeral Directors
120 Kellet Road
Carnforth, Lancashire LA5 9LS
01524 733048
Resources
More Obituaries for Derek Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Derek Jones

Notice Condolences

Derek Jones Notice
JONES Derek 22.11.1936 to 24.08.20
Former resident of Nelson and Barrowford, resident of Silverdale since 1999. Passed away peacefully in hospital after a short illness.
He leaves behind his beloved wife Sandra, dear sister, Margaret, brother, Colin and brother in Law, Ron, children, step-children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Church Service and interment will be held in Silverdale.
For further enquiries contact
Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors,
120 Kellet Rd., Carnforth. LA5 9LS. Tel. 01524 733048.
Family Flowers only.
Donations gratefully received for Dignity in Dementia http://www.dignityindementia.
org/ or St. John's Hospice https://www.sjhospice.org.uk/
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 4, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
- ADVERTISEMENT -