|
|
|
JONES Derek 22.11.1936 to 24.08.20
Former resident of Nelson and Barrowford, resident of Silverdale since 1999. Passed away peacefully in hospital after a short illness.
He leaves behind his beloved wife Sandra, dear sister, Margaret, brother, Colin and brother in Law, Ron, children, step-children, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Church Service and interment will be held in Silverdale.
For further enquiries contact
Alan M. Fawcett, Funeral Directors,
120 Kellet Rd., Carnforth. LA5 9LS. Tel. 01524 733048.
Family Flowers only.
Donations gratefully received for Dignity in Dementia http://www.dignityindementia.
org/ or St. John's Hospice https://www.sjhospice.org.uk/
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 4, 2020