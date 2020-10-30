|
|
|
SHUTTLEWORTH Derek Derek aged 87 years.
Beloved husband for
62 years of Brenda.
Loving father to
Dale, Stuart and Jaci.
Devoted grandad to Rachel, Janey, Emma, William, Lily and Charley, also great Grandad to eight gorgeous great grandchildren.
Dear brother of
Leonard and the late Tom.
Resident of Glusburn Moor and previously of Gargrave,
Cliviger and Trawden.
Derek passed away peacefully in the arms of his family at the Airedale General Hospital on Monday 19th October 2020.
Due to Coronavirus restrictions,
a private funeral will take place
on Friday 30th October.
Family flowers only please but donations to either Ward 6 at A.G.H. or to the Encephalitis Society can be made in memory of Derek via the funeral director:- Jacksons Funeral Services,
11 Bolton Road, Silsden, West Yorkshire, BD20 0JY.
To leave a message of condolence online please visit the obituaries page at www.
jacksonsfuneralservices.co.uk
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 30, 2020