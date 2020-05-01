Home

BANNISTER DOREEN MARGARET
(nee Shipley) Peacefully passed away on
Monday 27th April, aged 90 years.
A much loved wife of the late Rufus, adored mum to Janet, Stewart and Gillian, cherished grandma and great grandma and friend to many. A private funeral will be held at Skipton Crematorium,
family flowers only but if desired donations are being received for Friends of Favordale c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne. BB8 8LA Tel: 870898
A service of remembrance will be held at a later date.
Published in Pendle Today on May 1, 2020
