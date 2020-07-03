|
Beckett (née Crick)
Doreen On June 23rd 2020 peacefully in Royal Blackburn Hospital,
Doreen passed away
aged 90 years.
Beloved wife of the late Leonard, much loved mother of Colin and Barry, cherished mother in law to Lynn, treasured grandma to Daniel and Adam, a loving sister to Celia and the late Margaret also a dear aunt to Paul, Mark and
the late Pauline.
'With all the love in the
world from your sons,
Colin Michael and Barry David. Good night, God bless Mum xx'
A funeral service will take place at Burnley Cremation on
Tuesday 7th July at 3.15pm.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare
Tel; 01282 426146.
Published in Pendle Today on July 3, 2020