|
|
|
CARSON Doreen Margaret Passed away suddenly but peacefully at Dove Court
on Friday 24th July 2020,
aged 90.
Beloved wife of the late Frank, much loved mother of Robert, David and Andrew and grandmother of Stuart,
Chris, Sarah and Joanna,
a special great grandmother,
dear sister in law to Minnie,
and aunt to Geoffrey and Paul.
A private family funeral
will take place at
Briercliffe Road Baptist
Methodist Church on
Thursday 6th August at 10.15 a.m. followed by a committal at
Burnley Crematorium at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of Doreen may be sent to Pendleside Hospice.
All enquiries to
Fred Hamer Funeral Services,
321 Padiham Road, Burnley.
Tel: 01282 831121
Published in Pendle Today on July 31, 2020