GREENWOOD Doreen On Friday 5 th June 2020
in Royal Blackburn Hospital Doreen aged 67 years of Colne.
Beloved wife of John,
loving mum of John, Lisa and Donna, mother in law of Kate, Alan and Peter, much loved Mom-ma of Kyle, Kian, Katie, Megan and Kaiden
and a dear sister of
Linda and Geoff.
A private funeral service
will be held on
Tuesday 16 th June 2020
at Skipton Crematorium.
Flowers welcome
c/o Denis Hartley & Son
Funeral Service,
Crown Funeral Home,
Back Brown Street,
Colne, BB8 9NE.
Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on June 12, 2020