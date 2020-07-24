|
IVESON (nee Markham)
Doris Peacefully after a short illness, in the Royal Blackburn Hospital, on July 18th, 2020, Doris, aged 97 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Edward, loving mother of Kathleen and Ken, dearest mother in law to Roy and Marie, cherished grandma to Debbie, Rachel, Christopher and Robert, a proud great grandma and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. Doris' service and cremation will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Friday, 24th July at 11-30 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired are being received for Friends of Pendle Community Hospital, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Pendle Today on July 24, 2020