CROWTHER Dorothy Hesketh Peacefully passed away at home on Friday 16th October 2020
aged 84.
A much loved Wife to Ronald.
Adored Mum to Janet, cherished Grandma to Sarah and Ben.
Great Grandma to Harrison, Olivia
and Grace. Auntie to Graham
and friend to many.
A private funeral service will be held. Donations are being gratefully accepted for the British Heart Foundation c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Reedley House, Burnley Road, Brierfield,
Tel: 614777
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 30, 2020