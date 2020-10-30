Home

Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Brierfield Nelson)
Reedley House
Nelson, Lancashire BB9 5HX
01282 614777
Dorothy Crowther

Dorothy Crowther Notice
CROWTHER Dorothy Hesketh Peacefully passed away at home on Friday 16th October 2020
aged 84.
A much loved Wife to Ronald.
Adored Mum to Janet, cherished Grandma to Sarah and Ben.
Great Grandma to Harrison, Olivia
and Grace. Auntie to Graham
and friend to many.

A private funeral service will be held. Donations are being gratefully accepted for the British Heart Foundation c/o Helliwells Funeral Service, Reedley House, Burnley Road, Brierfield,
Tel: 614777
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 30, 2020
