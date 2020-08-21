Home

Dorothy Dalby

Dorothy Dalby Notice
Dalby Dorothy Dorothy went to be with her Lord and Saviour from Nelson Manor
on Friday 14th August 2020.
Dorothy, aged 84 years,
from Colne.
Dorothy was a wonderful wife to Peter and a much loved mum to Angela and the late Philip Dalby.
A loving sister to Mildred and Norman. A much loved grandma to Danielle, Emily and Jack and
great-grandma to Noah,
Jacob, Issac and Joseph.
She will be missed by us all -
until we meet again.
Due to present conditions
there will be a small,
private family funeral service.
Immediate family
flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to the
Alzheimer's Society care of
Helliwells Funeral Services,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 21, 2020
