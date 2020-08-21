|
Dalby Dorothy Dorothy went to be with her Lord and Saviour from Nelson Manor
on Friday 14th August 2020.
Dorothy, aged 84 years,
from Colne.
Dorothy was a wonderful wife to Peter and a much loved mum to Angela and the late Philip Dalby.
A loving sister to Mildred and Norman. A much loved grandma to Danielle, Emily and Jack and
great-grandma to Noah,
Jacob, Issac and Joseph.
She will be missed by us all -
until we meet again.
Due to present conditions
there will be a small,
private family funeral service.
Immediate family
flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, to the
Alzheimer's Society care of
Helliwells Funeral Services,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Aug. 21, 2020