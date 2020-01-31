Home

HOLT (Lewis)
Dorothy Passed away after a short illness, surrounded by her family
at Royal Blackburn Hospital
on January 21st.
A much loved mum, mother-in-law, nan, great nan and sister,
will be greatly missed by family
and all that knew her.
A funeral service is to be held
at Burnley Crematorium on Wednesday February 5th
at 10am.
Family flowers only please
but donations, if so desired, to
Petal Children's Cancer Research UK, for which a plate will be available after the service.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
18-20 Colne Rd, Brierfield,
Tel: 01282 619966
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 31, 2020
