Pughs Funeral Directors
133 LONGDEN COLEHAM
SHREWSBURY, West Midlands SY3 7DN
01743 344646
Dorothy McKie

Dorothy McKie Notice
McKie
Dorothy 15.04.1931 - 03.11.2020
Dorothy (formerly of Colne) Passed away peacefully at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital,
with her family by her side on
3rd November 2020.

Dorothy was a very special person, who was a light in
so many peoples lives

She was a loving and caring mother to Janet and Gillian,
wife of the late Allan,
mother in law to Gary and the late David, and a wonderful grandma to Steven, Matthew, Lewis
and Christian.

A private family service for Dorothy, will be held at
Emstrey Crematorium, Shrewsbury at 10am,
19th November 2020.
Due to the current circumstances, there can be family flowers only.

Donations, if desired, to the Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital Charity (SaTH) for which there is a Just Giving page.

In due course, there will also be a committal at St Thomas' Church, Barrowford, Lancashire.

The funeral service will be live streamed. For further information regarding joining details, please contact W R R Pugh Funeral Directors on 01743 344 646
Published in Pendle Today on Nov. 13, 2020
