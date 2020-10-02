Home

POWERED BY

Services
Helliwells Funeral Service Ltd (Colne)
Stott House
Colne, Lancashire BB8 8LA
01282 870898
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Morville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Morville

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Morville Notice
Morville Dorothy Passed away on
Tuesday 22nd September 2020
at the Royal Blackburn Hospital
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Colin,
dearly loved mum
of Neil and Gwen.
Much loved sister of Marjorie,
John and the late Frank,
Albert and Alice.
A private funeral service
will be held.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are being
kindly accepted for
Macmillan Cancer Support c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -