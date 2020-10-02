|
|
|
Morville Dorothy Passed away on
Tuesday 22nd September 2020
at the Royal Blackburn Hospital
aged 87 years.
Beloved wife of the late Colin,
dearly loved mum
of Neil and Gwen.
Much loved sister of Marjorie,
John and the late Frank,
Albert and Alice.
A private funeral service
will be held.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are being
kindly accepted for
Macmillan Cancer Support c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Oct. 2, 2020