SMITH Dorothy In memory of a truly special lady, Dorothy Smith, who passed away on Tuesday 25th August.
She is loved very much by all her family, friends, and the many people, young and old, she met through the years. Her resolve, zest for life, kind, caring and generous nature was an inspiration to us all; her light will shine on in all our hearts forever.
It is with regret that due to the COVID restrictions we cannot invite you all to celebrate Dorothy's wonderful life in person at her funeral. However, if you would like to say goodbye to her, you can do this in two ways; The funeral car will travel through Barnoldswick on Wednesday the 9th of September and will pass by
St Joseph's community centre at 11.25am, on to Gisburn Road past the School and finally past Cravenside and along Fernlea Avenue (please remember the social distance rules).
The funeral will also be streamed live from the crematorium and for 7 days on the internet. If you would like to watch this, please contact 01282 60 28 42
Dorothy's family are arranging the flowers for her funeral, but if you would like to continue the legacy of her generosity, they would ask that you donate to two of her favourite charities the Lifeboats and Pendleside Hospice.
Thank you.
All enquiries to Barnoldswick Funeralcare, 813345
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 4, 2020