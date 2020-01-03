|
|
|
WALTON CHIPPENDALE JONES nee Robins
Dorothy On Friday 20th December 2019 peacefully in Spring Cottages,
Dorothy aged 93 years
of Burnley and of Nelson.
Much loved mum of Sandra, Linda, Steven and Lesley and a loving grandma and great grandma.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 13th January 2020 at 9.45am at Nelson Independent Methodist Church
followed by cremation at
Burnley Crematorium at 10.45am. Family flowers only please but donations if desired are being gratefully received for Pendleside Hospice c/o Denis Hartley & Son Funeral Service, Crown Funeral Home, Back Brown Street, Colne, BB8 9NE. Tel 01282 870800
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 3, 2020