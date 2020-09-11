Home

Edmund Hirst

Edmund Hirst Notice
Hirst Edmund Peacefully passed away at
Royal Blackburn Hospital on
Saturday 5th September 2020,
aged 92 years.
A much loved Husband to Iris, Father to Michael and Andrew, Father in law to Lynne and Shirley, Grandad and Great Grandad, Uncle and friend to many.
A private funeral service will be held. Family flowers only please. Donations are being gratefully accepted for Dementia UK and Blood Cancer UK c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service,
Stott House, Burnley Road,
Colne, Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Sept. 11, 2020
