Edna Carrins

Notice Condolences

Edna Carrins Notice
Carrins Edna Peacefully passed away on Tuesday 17th December, 2019 aged 84 years.
A much loved Wife,
Mum and Grandma.
A funeral service will be held on Monday 13th January, 2020 at the Salvation Army, Nelson at 10.30am followed by a committal at Skipton Crematorium at 11.40am.
Carol Ainsworth of the Salvation Army will officiate. Family flowers only please. Black clothing is not obligatory. Donations are being gratefully accepted for
Dementia UK c/o
Helliwells Funeral Service, Stott House, Burnley Road, Colne,
Tel: 870898
Published in Pendle Today on Jan. 3, 2020
